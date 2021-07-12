Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital announces addition to medical staff: Dr. Albert Shih, M.D.
Emergency Medicine physician Albert Shih, M.D. has joined the medical staffs of Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. He attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas and completed his Emergency Medicine residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York.fingerlakes1.com
