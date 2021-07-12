Cancel
Charlotte FC tab Christian Lattanzio as assistant coach

By Sportsnaut
Expansion side Charlotte FC named Christian Lattanzio as an assistant coach on Monday.

Lattanzio, 49, is the first addition to the inaugural staff of Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was named the club’s head coach last Wednesday.

Lattanzio previously served as assistant coach with New York City FC from 2016-18 before joining OGC Nice of Ligue 1 from 2018-20.

“I feel privileged to join Charlotte FC’s coaching staff, it is the right moment to experience again the MLS culture as the club’s ambitions match my goals,” Lattanzio said. “I am committed to working with Miguel and the entire team to play a competitive, entertaining game. It is impressive to see the growth of soccer in the United States and the passion of the fans inspires me to do my best.”

“We are very excited to welcome Christian to the team,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “Christian has significant experience with the MLS and will bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to Miguel’s coaching team. His soccer values, philosophy and most importantly style of play are aligned with the Club, which make him a great addition to Charlotte FC.”

Charlotte FC will begin play in 2022.

–Field Level Media

