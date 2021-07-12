Heidi Klum cancels beloved Halloween party for 2nd year in a row due to COVID

Tim Gunn is opening up about the early days of Project Runway with Heidi Klum, and shedding light on those who may have cast doubts about the show's success. On Friday, Gunn penned a heartfelt letter to his "TV wife," thanking her for transforming him "into a happier and more confident individual." In the note, published by Good Housekeeping, the television personality also revealed that an unnamed supermodel didn't think the show would take off.