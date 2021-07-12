Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Heidi Klum cancels beloved Halloween party for 2nd year in a row due to COVID

By Eldis Sula
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heidi Klum, 48, announced she is canceling her anticipated Halloween party for a second time in a row this year due to the pandemic. Read more on Audacy.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Heidi Klum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthweisradio.com

Citing rising COVID-19 infections, Television Academy cancels Governors Ball dinners for second year in a row

Just when the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences thought — or maybe, hoped — this year’s Emmys would be back to normal, comes a new pandemic cancellation. In a statement, the organization behind the awards show noted that for the second year in a row, the Governors Balls that have traditionally followed both the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys have been scrapped.
TV & VideosPeople

Tim Gunn Says an Unnamed Supermodel and TV Host Once Told Heidi Klum to 'Quit' Project Runway

Tim Gunn is opening up about the early days of Project Runway with Heidi Klum, and shedding light on those who may have cast doubts about the show's success. On Friday, Gunn penned a heartfelt letter to his "TV wife," thanking her for transforming him "into a happier and more confident individual." In the note, published by Good Housekeeping, the television personality also revealed that an unnamed supermodel didn't think the show would take off.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Beauty & FashionKXLY

Zoe Kravitz and mum Lisa Bonet swap beauty products

Zoe Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet exchange skincare products. The ‘Batman’ star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly. However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy