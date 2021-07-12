Cancel
Gardening

SNAPPED: Coville’s Columbine (Aquilegia pubescens)

By TownLift // Ashley Brown
TownLift
TownLift
 18 days ago
Coville’s Columbine, also known as Alpine Columbine or Sierra Columbine, symbolizes faithfulness and love. This perennial is a member of the buttercup family. The radiant petals create a flower that can be up to 2 inches across, and the plant can grow up to 18 inches tall. True to the name, the flower loves rocky areas high in the mountains. The nectar and seeds provide food for various wildlife, including; butterflies, moths, and birds.

Learn more about Aquilegia pubescens .

Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com .


TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

