SNAPPED: Coville’s Columbine (Aquilegia pubescens)

Coville’s Columbine, also known as Alpine Columbine or Sierra Columbine, symbolizes faithfulness and love. This perennial is a member of the buttercup family. The radiant petals create a flower that can be up to 2 inches across, and the plant can grow up to 18 inches tall. True to the name, the flower loves rocky areas high in the mountains. The nectar and seeds provide food for various wildlife, including; butterflies, moths, and birds.

