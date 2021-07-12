Cancel
‘River’ review: Uneven writing and storytelling muddies the waters

By Nathaniel Muir
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

River is a science fiction thriller that confuses audiences almost immediately. Within the first five lines there is a confusingly written one that will make audiences wonder what sort of undead film they are in for. Thankfully, it does get better, but not by much. By the end, most will be left questioning what they just watched – and in some cases, why.

