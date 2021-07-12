Chiefs' Butker pictured with US Senate hopeful McCloskey

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker appeared in a photo with U.S. Senate hopeful Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia.

The McCloskeys gained attention after a 2020 incident in which they pointed guns at racial injustice protesters in St. Louis.

The couple claimed the protesters were trespassing on their property.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and paid nearly $3,000 in fines. They were also ordered to forfeit the weapons used in the incident.

Mark McCloskey announced in May his plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2022 after Sen. Roy Blunt said he would not seek reelection for a third term.

A representative for Butker said he was a featured guest at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Credo of Catholic Laity organization on Saturday night.

Butker, who is open about his Catholic faith, was a guest of Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke and sat with him.

The representative said the McCloskeys attended the event and were just some of many people Butker took photos with that evening.

Butker has no formal support or endorsement for McCloskey or any other political candidate, his representative said.

Still, McCloskey thanked Butker for his support in his tweet.

The tweet was deleted later Monday.

—