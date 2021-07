Alas, the sale of the year has arrived! The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is officially open to the public, and it even has newly released items for the taking—literally, at a fraction of the cost! While most of these brands need no introduction, the deals might just surprise you. *Cough, 70% off Proenza Schouler, cough!* With deals this hot, and our fall wardrobes in need of stocking, you’re definitely going to want to be prompt. We’ve rounded up our top staple picks from the beloved sale. Though the sale runs through August 8, there’s no time for stalling. Grab them while they’re hot!