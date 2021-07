Not everyone can donate blood. Currently only three out of every 100 people in America do. And those who can donate a unit (pint) of blood can do so only every 56 days. But as every two seconds someone in this country needs blood, the Red Cross needs not only its faithful donors of the past but new contributors as well. Even those who cannot donate can help organize blood drives at their place of work, churches, schools or organizations to which they belong. Or they can assist at selected drives or Red Cross centers.