NPL Girls compete for soccer championship in Denver

(Sunday, July 18, 2021 edition) Pictured, are four members and the coach of the 4-H Tennessee Compound Archery Team, who recently competed in the 2021 National Archery Shooting Sports Championships, held in Grand Island, Nebraska. The team finished 13th out of 34 teams competing, which marked the highest placing any team from Tennessee has every placed in this competition. This is the third consecutive event year since 2018, excluding 2020, due to COVID-19 when the event was canceled, that at least one Rhea County archer has been on the TN state team. “We are proud to represent Rhea County and the great state of Tennessee,” said Rhea County UT Extension Agent II and coach of the Tennessee National Team, Aaron Spurling. The team was comprised of four archers from different counties across Tennessee, with one Rhea County student, Jonathan Jouben. Jouben is a 2021 high school graduate. Pictured, from left to right, are Emma Stevens – Macon County, Joseph Knight – Macon County, Coach Aaron Spurling – State Coach/Rhea County, Jonathan Jouben – Rhea County, Kyeler Penick – Weakley County.