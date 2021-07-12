Cancel
NPL Girls compete for soccer championship in Denver

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not exactly a vacation but this local girls soccer team is enjoying their time in Denver, Colorado. They even brought along a copy of the Moultrie News. The Charleston Soccer Club 2008 National Premier League Girls traveled to Denver for the National Premier League National Championship held from July 8-12. The team won their first game June 8 against a team from Idaho. The competition semi-final is July 11 and the national title games and awards are July 12.

