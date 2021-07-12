Cancel
Springfield, OH

$1 million bond for suspect in shooting at Springfield gas station that killed 1, hurt 3 others

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 18 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of killing a man, critically hurting a woman and two children in a shooting at a Springfield gas station Saturday afternoon is now in jail.

Emil Witherspoon, 44, was arrested Tuesday morning for murder and other charges in connection to the shooting at the Speedway on South Burnett Road. A magistrate set his bond at $1 million Tuesday.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Springfield gas station, suspect at large

Police were called to the gas station around 1:30 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot. Four victims were found, including a man, a woman, a boy and a girl.

Antoine Crooks, 32, of Westerville, Ohio was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as the man shot and killed. He was shot in the chest by the gas pumps, according to a police report.

The woman, Tiffany Brugler, 41, had been in a previous relationship with Witherspoon, said Capt. Brad Moos. She was shot inside the store and was hit in the head and arm by the gunfire, a police report shows. She is still in critical condition at the hospital, Moos said.

The 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and has been treated and released from Dayton Children’s Hospital, the boy’s mother Breanna Disney told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Disney said Crooks was her son’s father and ex-boyfriend, but she did not know the other two victims or the suspected shooter.

A 7-year-old girl who was in the store when Brugler was shot also was hurt in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital, Moos said.

On Saturday, investigators called the incident an “instance of domestic violence.”

