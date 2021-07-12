Courtesy of Brexit, haulage firms in the British Isles estimate that one pallet of goods, which previously would have cost around £100 to ship, now costs an extra £50 to £350 for all the new administration costs needed for goods destined for Northern Ireland from mainland Britain. Even though Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are part of the same country, and some products require more form-filling than others, like products of animal origin and plant-based products. Such as medicines derived from mutant sentient vegetation like the island of Krakoa. Logistics UK calculates that since January 2021, around half of its businesses have had exports to Northern Ireland delayed or cancelled due to the challenges of the new border requirements.