6 Essential Terms to Understand in Your Homeowners Policy

This essay is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The New Academic Workplace,” available in the Chronicle Store. One Thursday morning in May, about 11:30, I fired off a set of work emails, adjusted a student’s history major, and set up my calendar for the next few weeks of appointments. Then I left my office and walked downstairs to my kitchen. My wife was at her laboratory and my kids at school, so the house was quiet. I emptied and reloaded the dishwasher. I took a flank steak out of the refrigerator and marinated it in soy sauce, hoisin sauce, garlic, and ginger. Then I made a sandwich and ate lunch at my kitchen table, scanning social media and the office chat on my phone. After that, I folded the laundry and started a new load. An hour had passed since I’d sent that last set of emails — I was fed, dinner was prepped, my living space was orderly, and I felt relaxed. I made a cup of tea and went upstairs to get back to work.