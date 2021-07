One of the main reasons why a user uses a VPN is to remove the blocking of certain sites or content, in other words to bypass a restriction. Although it is relatively easy to remove blocking of most sites or content, some content may be difficult to access. For example you can access Netflix from anywhere but the company allows access to some specific movies or series in particular countries. It is because they have different agreements with different companies and content producers. Some people are not legally allowed to view a movie or series in a particular country and in most cases they are good at performing this function. There are many VPN providers that they cannot bypass this limitation same goes for any other site or any content.