Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz is continuing its Power trip: The premium cable channel has renewed a prequel to its original drug drama before the spinoff even premieres. The network greenlit Season 2 of Power Book III Monday, ahead of the series’ premiere on Sunday, July 18 (8/7c). The show, subtitled Raising Kanan, is set in the 1990s and chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark, the Power character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (Jackson is an executive producer on the spinoff, alongside Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Raising Kanan creator/showrunner Sascha Penn.)

tvline.com

