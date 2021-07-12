Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

As we approach Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 2 airing this weekend on Starz, there are a lot of characters to look out for. Near the top of the list, though, has to be Omar Epps as Detective Howard. He’s a guy we’ve only seen briefly so far on the show, but it feels like he’s a man of many motivations. He wants to do his job, but he also (per the previews that are out there) thinks that local drug dealer Unique can be a part of that. Maybe he finds a certain order within chaos, or maybe he’s just willing to let things slide depending on how much control he has.