How learning Braille changes brain structure over time

By Society for Neuroscience
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning changes the brain, but when learning Braille different brain regions strengthen their connections at varied rates and time frames. A new study published in JNeurosci highlights the dynamic nature of learning-induced brain plasticity. Learning new skills alters the brain's white matter, the nerve fibers connecting brain regions. When people...

medicalxpress.com

