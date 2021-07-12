How learning Braille changes brain structure over time

When dealing with real-world data, it is extremely rare to find clean, isolated, and controlled lab-like datasets. We often find that the more classical statistical methods that we all learn, simply do not work — their assumptions are too unrealistic or rigid, and the dataset fails them in every possible way. A common assumption, for example, is i.i.d (independent and identically distribute) random variables. This is often unrealistic: how can you guarantee that stock prices for two companies in the same sector are i.i.d? They are competitors, therefore their prices are not independent. There is no reason for them to be identically distributed (one might be a growth company, and another a blue-chip value company, and thus have different stock price functions). Sometimes, assuming i.i.d may not be necessary to obtain relevant results, but may hinder inference (see a discussion here).