Public Safety

“around 8:00am getting his morning Starbucks coffee when a shirtless man with a hammer approached him”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust wanted to write in here on behalf of my dad. He told me he was in Dupont on Thursday morning at around 8:00am getting his morning Starbucks coffee when a shirtless man with a hammer approached him on the sidewalk outside the PNC bank. The man said he had just gotten out of prison and could hit him with the hammer and no one would find out. My dad said he just told the man “Ok” and walked away. He didn’t seem very shocked by the whole fiasco but I am! Stay alert people!”

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

#Starbucks Coffee#Pnc Bank#Dupont
