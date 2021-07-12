Cancel
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson Released On Bail After Surrendering To Cops

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year musician and actor Marilyn Manson was hit by accusations of abusive behavior from his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Many of Manson’s other former partners backed her up with similar stories, including a further suit from Games of Thrones’ Esmé Bianco alleging sexual battery. Consequences were swift: Manson was dropped by his record label Lorna Vista Recordings and his TV appearances were pulled.

