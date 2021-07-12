Cancel
Jackson County, MO

Legislators approve site for new Jackson County jail

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 18 days ago
Jackson County Legislators Monday approved an ordinance that will clear the way for a new detention center.

During Monday’s legislative session, legislators approved spending just over $7 million to purchase property at 7000 E 40 Highway, with the hopes of eventually building the new Jackson County Detention Center on the site.

The property, which is currently owned by Wichita-based Park Holdings Inc., is the site of a mobile home and RV park.

County executive Frank White said in a release Monday that with the site selected, his office will begin work to relocate residents of the community. The county has budgeted $240,000 to relocate residents in the park. Additionally, the county plans to give $5,000 to residents to support other relocation expenses.

"Now that we have completed this step, it allows us to reach out immediately to discuss our plans to take care of them appropriately, fairly and respectfully, which is my top priority," White said. "The County will be meeting and communicating directly with the residents in the coming days.”

The new facility would replace the existing facility located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. In 2020, a report of the facility identified additional capacity needs of the jail.

Funding for the transaction comes from the County Improvement Fund, which was allocated as part of the 2021 county budget. Eight legislators voted to approve the purchase, with one legislator absent from the meeting.

Last year, the county hired JCDC Partners LLC to establish a list of criteria for the a new jail. Those criteria included a site that was at least 50 acres, less than 30 minutes from county courthouses in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and Independence, as well as from Truman Medical Centers, and be located in an area "safe and visible" with easy highway, arterial street and public transportation access.

