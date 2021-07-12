See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?. In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.www.eonline.com
