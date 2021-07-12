Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek

By Alyssa Ray
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?. In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Telling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Salt Lake City, UTnickiswift.com

How RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Really Feels About Heather Gay

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby minced no words when sharing how she truly feels about co-star Heather Gay. In a since-deleted post to Instagram (via Reddit) on July 16, she revealed why she blocked Heather on social media. "If you want to know why I Blocked Heather Gay is because Heather Gay is a racist! She admitted and owned it and she knows it! LETS SPEAK TRUTH!" the graphic she shared read. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, "If you want my Truth ask me! I never did anything to #heather.. She's a #karen I don't tolerate haters!" Mary did not reveal the exact situation in which Heather supposedly admitted that she is racist.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Javonny Opens up About How He Really Feels About Olivia (Exclusive)

In one of the most dramatic moments of the season thus far, four Islanders were dumped from Love Island in Friday night's episode of the CBS series. While he did have a connection with Olivia Kaiser, Javonny Vega was one of the individuals who was dumped. Following his time on Love Island, Javonny spoke with PopCulture.com about his journey and, specifically, whether he has any regrets about how things played out with Olivia.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Here's How FBOY Island Changed Host Nikki Glaser's Life

Who would have thought that the right FBoy would be life-changing? Well, perhaps FBOY Island host Nikki Glaser. The comedian was whisked off to the Cayman Islands for a "life-changing" opportunity after receiving a phone call from long-time friend and former The Bachelor producer Elan Gale. "I said yes immediately," Nikki seemingly joked in an official show description. "Then I realized they weren't asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Dig About Her and Robert Pattinson

While Gossip Girl is notorious for saying "you know you love me," we know someone who definitely doesn't: Suki Waterhouse. The Assassination Nation star was not a fan of the HBO Max reboot's reference toward her relationship with Robert Pattinson, which insinuated that Suki is a "nobody" through dialogue in the season's third episode written by Lila Feinberg. The line happens when Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to convince new-girl Zoya (Whitney Peak) to use her public relations skills to bolster her as a viable romantic partner for Obie (Eli Brown). Luna says, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."
TV ShowsPage Six

‘Big Brother’ cast’s weekly stipend revealed by alum Elena Davies

A former “Big Brother” houseguest revealed how much money the cast makes while competing for the show’s grand prize. Elena Davies, who was a contestant on Season 19 of the CBS reality series in 2017, revealed in a new interview that each cast member receives a weekly stipend — with a catch.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Schmigadoon! Episode 3 sneak peek: Finding that bridge

Ahead of this Friday’s all-new episode of the critically acclaimed musical comedy Schmigadoon! available exclusively on Apple TV+, we have a special sneak peek clip to share! In Schmigadoon! Episode 3, titled “Cross that Bridge,” we’ll get to see what happens with Betsy and Josh during their interrupted date (and the reveal she’s super young) and between Melissa and Danny, as things got pretty hot and heavy between them in the previous episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy