‘The View': Joy Behar Suggests Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell Go to Space to ‘Save the Earth’ (Video)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is apparently tired of his GOP colleagues bashing COVID-19 vaccines—and he’s planning to act on it at home. The Republican lawmaker used funds from his re-election campaign to purchase ads on more than 100 Kentucky radio stations encouraging people to get the vaccine. “There is bad advice out there, you know. Apparently you see that all over the place: people practicing medicine without a license, giving bad advice. And that bad advice should be ignored,” he said in an interview with Reuters. “We’re trying to get them to reconsider and get back on the path to get us to some level of herd immunity,” McConnell added. The move comes as vaccination rates have dropped dramatically since the spring, allowing the Delta variant to run rampant and forcing the CDC to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high community transmission.