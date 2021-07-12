Cancel
‘The View': Joy Behar Suggests Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell Go to Space to ‘Save the Earth’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
 19 days ago
And Meghan McCain argues the money being used to fund the billionaire space race could be much better spent. Joy Behar would be more than OK if Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell decide they want to be the next civilians in space. In fact, she thinks that would be great for the rest of the planet.

