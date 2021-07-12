Former Democratic Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

(AP Photo/Bill Feig)

By Brian Brant

(BATON ROUGE, La.) Former Democratic Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards died Monday at 93, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement, per Reuters.

"Edwin was a larger-than-life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans," the statement said.

Edwards had announced on July 5 he entered hospice due to complications from years of respiratory issues.

The former member of Congress started his career in the state legislature then ran for governor in 1972. He went on to serve four terms.

In 2000, Edwards was convicted of extorting money for state casino licenses, a win for prosecutors after being subject to a decades-long public corruption investigation.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, was paroled in 2011 after serving eight years. Edwards ran again for the House of Representatives in 2014 but lost.