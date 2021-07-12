Gamer Arrested For Selling Modified Save Files, Breaching Competition Law
A man in Japan has been arrested after he was caught selling modified versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The 27-year-old was selling data from the game so his customers would be able to play with an "ultimate" version of Nintendo's 2017 adventure. He was directly violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, was passed two years ago, which is why he could be apprehended.www.gamingbible.co.uk
