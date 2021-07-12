Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gamer Arrested For Selling Modified Save Files, Breaching Competition Law

By Imogen Mellor
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 19 days ago

A man in Japan has been arrested after he was caught selling modified versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The 27-year-old was selling data from the game so his customers would be able to play with an "ultimate" version of Nintendo's 2017 adventure. He was directly violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, was passed two years ago, which is why he could be apprehended.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

893
Followers
2K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competition Law#Economy#Dexerto#Meti Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Societykentlive.news

Dad exposes racist who refused to sell him car because he is black

A baffled dad exposed a racist who refused to sell him a car because he is black- forcing her to quickly back-track and blame her ex-boyfriend when hundreds on the internet stood up for him. Michael Josephs was eager to snap up a 'bargain' BMW 3 Series from Facebook Marketplace...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I should've gotten the damn vaccine!' Tragic final text sent from 39-year-old father-of-five to his fiancée before he succumbed to COVID after contracting the virus on vacation'

A father-of-five sent a heartbreaking text message to his fiancee saying he should have had the COVID-19 vaccine - just days before he succumbed to the deadly disease. Michael Freedy, 39, passed away Thursday at a hospital in his hometown of Las Vegas, less than two weeks after contracting the virus.
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

The best desk setup gadgets for gamers out beat the competition

If you’re video game obsessed, you need the best desk setup gadgets for gamers to complement your skills and environment. Thoroughly researched, these indispensable accessories allow you to out beat the competition effortlessly and make gameplay more enjoyable. You deserve only the best tech during your gaming sessions. Ditch headache-prone...
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Corrupted Save Files, Audio Errors and Fixes

In this F1 2021 Errors and Fixes guide, we’ll explain all the bugs that are present in the newly launched F1 2021 and help you fix all the issues and errors to get the most out of your gameplay experience such as corrupted save files for F1 2021 MyTeam, Dumper Crash and more.
Economythreatpost.com

Law Firm to the Fortune 500 Breached with Ransomware

Deep-pocketed clients’ customers & suppliers could be in the attacker’s net, with potential PII exposure from an A-list clientele such as Apple, Boeing and IBM. Campbell Conroy & O’Neil, P.C. – U.S. law firm to a dazzling array of huge companies – told its star-studded clientele that an intruder may have groped their data. It was hit with ransomware in February and is now suffering the data-breach fallout.
Internettheregister.com

Ad tech ruined the web – and PDF files are here to save it, allegedly

In January, an online publisher launched a website called Lab 6 that serves its content as a PDF to protest the state of the modern web, and has caused quite a stir. There's nothing novel about posting PDFs to the web, but doing so as a protest against web technology is akin to taking a stand in the tabs-spaces debate – PDFs have long been a polarizing topic. Since then, two more issues of Lab 6 have been published, prompting disagreement among other web developers about the wisdom of this approach.
Public Safetyamericanpeoplenews.com

Saudi Aramco denies breach after hackers hawk stolen files

Saudi Aramco — one of the largest oil companies in the world — has denied that their systems were breached by hackers after cybercriminals contacted ZDNet with a trove of files from the company. A threat actor going by ZeroX told ZDNet on Telegram that it had stolen 1T of...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Is Rolling Out A Feature We've Waited For Since Launch

Since the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S there have been many comparisons made between the two launches. Of course, we talked at length about the games available on either console, the subscription services available on each platform, and even what console would look better under your TV. But one of the main undeniable advantages to the Xbox Series X was that it immediately came with the option to expand your storage in one simple 1TB input plugged into the back of the machine. Now, though not as simple, the PlayStation 5 has finally got its own expandable storage too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy