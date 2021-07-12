Gamer Arrested For Selling Modified Save Files, Breaching Competition Law

Since the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S there have been many comparisons made between the two launches. Of course, we talked at length about the games available on either console, the subscription services available on each platform, and even what console would look better under your TV. But one of the main undeniable advantages to the Xbox Series X was that it immediately came with the option to expand your storage in one simple 1TB input plugged into the back of the machine. Now, though not as simple, the PlayStation 5 has finally got its own expandable storage too.