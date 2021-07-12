Cancel
Plan B Passport is Selling Citizenship For Tax Havens to Crypto Investors

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company brokers citizenship for tax-haven nations that do not have capital gains on cryptocurrency assets. For just $200,000, you can become a citizen of one of seven jurisdictions that do not impose capital gains tax on cryptocurrency holdings. A company named Plan B Passport, founded by a former professional sailboat racer, offers high-end clients the opportunity to do just that. According to a recent report by CNBC, the company brokers a few hundred passports each year for clients that are mostly from western countries.

