Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 odds, predictions: Soccer expert reveals picks for Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe

Costa Rica's bid for a fourth continental title begins Monday when it takes on Guadeloupe in its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage opener at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. Costa Rica won the event in 1963, 1969 and 1989 and is third behind Mexico (11) and the United States (six) in number of trophies. Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup, and some of the stars of that squad remain. Guadeloupe is an inexperienced team that has played just eight games since the start of 2019 but has won six in a row.