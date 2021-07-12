Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Fake Basquiat and Keith Haring Works Are the Center of a New Art Forgery Scheme

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Angel Pereda, a recent candidate for mayor in the central Mexican city San Andrés Cholula, was detained in New York City under suspicion of having committed wire fraud in connection to a forged art scheme. Federal authorities are accusing Pereda of attempting to sell several fake works of art falsely attributed to artists like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to various auction houses; the works Pereda was allegedly attempting to profit off of include a copy of Glory Boys Kingdom by Basquiat, a copy of a collaborative work made by both Basquiat and Haring and copies of a couple of works of art by Haring.

observer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Forgery#Fbi#Mexican#Glory Boys Kingdom#Fbi#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYchatsports.com

Joe and Clara Wu Tsai fund Jean-Michel Basquiat art curriculum in New York schools

It didn’t end with the uniforms. The Nets and Barclays Center announced Friday that the Joe and Clara Wu Tsai foundation if funding the inclusion of a Jean-Michel Basquiat curriculum in New York’s public schools. The program, underway in Brooklyn since April will now expand throughout the five boroughs. In addition, the team and arena will host an art show featuring 150 Basquiat-inspired pieces already created by middle and high school students in Brooklyn.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
geekspin

UNIQLO unveils UT collection honoring Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring

UNIQLO is launching a UT collection featuring the iconic artwork of beloved pop artists Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring. The extensive UNIQLO UT x Warhol x Basquiat x Haring Collection includes a wide variety of t-shirts and accessories in a full range of adult sizes ranging from $7.90 to $39.90. The t-shirts and accessories like baseball caps, pocketable tote bags, and umbrellas will be available on UNIQLO.com and at select UNIQLO stores in the U.S. starting July 26th. The collection’s slip-on sneakers and home goods, meanwhile, will go on sale beginning August 9th. The entire lineup will also be available globally but launch dates will vary by region.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Teenagers paint Haring-style mural at Fenimore Art Museum

About a dozen teens from the Oneonta Teen Center traveled to Cooperstown Friday to tour the Fenimore Art Museum and paint a mural in the style of Keith Haring for the museum. “The mural is based on Keith Haring’s Dusseldorf mural,” Michelle Bosma, manager of youth programs at Fenimore, said. “Haring did 50 public works of art and loved to bring the teens in to help him.”
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Brooklyn Students to Hold Basquiat Inspired Art Show at Barclays Center

Art works created by 150 Brooklyn middle and high school students and inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat will be on show at Barclays Center for two days in August. Students created the artworks as part of a Basquiat arts program developed in partnership between the Brooklyn Nets, the New York City Department of Education and the Fund for Public Schools.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Jean-Michel Basquiat x Saint Laurent RIVE DROITE Collaboration

Saint Laurent's RIVE DROITE imprint has just revealed a collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The partnership will bring to life a specially curated exhibition of original works by the artist, as well as a capsule collection. Curated by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will feature...
Manhattan, NYObserver

Pioneer Works Exhibits Legendary Photographer Alex Harsley

His portrait may be on the back wall of the gallery, but the heat of blues legend John Lee Hooker’s stare in Alex Harsley’s portrait of John Lee Hooker (1980) is enough to make a viewer think they did something to piss him off. Everything about the composition makes Hooker seem poised for a fight: the downward angle of both his gaze and hat, how he sits at a slight diagonal, his fist raised over his guitar. That fist’s intensity may be slightly dulled by motion blur, but I still hoped the photographer wasn’t on the receiving end of it.
DesignHighsnobiety

Shepard Fairey’s UNO Collaboration Is the First Artiste Series to Go Sustainable

Street art legend Shepard Fairey has been tapped by Mattel Creations for its latest UNO Artiste series. The series was created to pay homage to iconic artists of our time, such as Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and UNO has recently turned its attention to contemporary artists who are actively producing works today, including Nina Chanel Abney.
San Francisco, CALaredo Morning Times

Nam June Paik predicted the internet, YouTube and Instagram. But he was more interesting as an artist than as a prophet.

SAN FRANCISCO - Artists are not prophets, except occasionally by dumb luck. Just because they explore new ways of doing things doesn't mean they can see into the future. To romanticize them as seers - as when, for instance, we praise Picasso's portrait of Gertrude Stein for supposedly anticipating how Stein would age - is to misunderstand their role. The job of the artist is not to foretell the future; it is to see the present with fresh eyes.
Entertainment6sqft

New looks for the performing arts space coming to the World Trade Center

About a month after the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC) topped out at the World Trade Center complex, new renderings of the unique project were released this week. As first spotted by Yimby, images showcase the flexible cube-shaped building and its glowing marble facade, the grand staircase, theaters, bar and restaurant, and terrace space. First envisioned nearly two decades prior, PAC is expected to open in 2023.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Mississippi Museum of Art acquires new works

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) announced the acquisition of works by Kristen Dorsey, Ruth Miller, and Charles Edward Williams. MMA Executive Director Betsy Bradley said, “The acquisition of these three important works represents a kind of homecoming for the artists. Ruth Miller participated in the Museum’s annual Invitational exhibition in 2014 and her work is featured in our permanent exhibition New Symphony of Time. Kristen Dorsey is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation with historic homelands in the southeast to which aspects of her practice pay tribute. Charles Williams was our Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) artist in residence last year during which he developed an audio/visual project with residents of McComb. The city and region in southeastern Mississippi were settings for violence against African Americans leading up to and during the Civil Rights movement in the early 1960s. These singular works support a central pillar of our collection strategy—to broaden narratives about the state in honest dialogue with the past, present, each other, and ourselves.”
New York City, NYHyperallergic

An Asian Artist’s Isolation in New York

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I first met Yuri Yuan in June 2018 at the opening of Alex Katz–Grass and Trees at Gray Warehouse in Chicago. I was there because I had written the catalogue essay and was invited to be in a conversation with Ivy Wilson about the work. The next time I talked to Yuan was this past spring on Zoom; she was one of a small group of MFA students at Columbia whose work I had been invited to critique. During our meeting, she told me she was going to have a gallery show of her paintings and I said I would go. This past week I went to see her debut exhibition, Yuri Yuan: River Flows in You at Alexander Berggruen (July 21–August 31, 2021).
Redwood City, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Art Kiosk to host soaring new work by Carlos Estevez

Miami-based, Cuban-born artist Carlos Estevez will offer new work at downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk starting this week. His installation, The Flying Dreams, "is a complex juxtaposition of symbols. Exotic handmade papers from around the world coupled with the artist's detailed drawings and collages transform the artwork into an ethereal flying creature merging from the beauty and ingenuity of a multi-eyed butterfly to a crude flying machine," according a press release from Fung Collaboratives, which curates the project (financial supporters include the Redwood City Improvement Association, the Redwood City Arts Commission, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).
Visual ArtPhillyBite

Popular New Jersey Artists and Art Works

Many notable artists have created art that lasts for decades, and now many people appreciate each piece. It means that craft will never die because it serves as part of our lives. Here are just a few of those you may want to check on the different museums in New Jersey.
Denton, TXartgroupsdfw.com

New Meanings: A Solo Exhibition by Austin Uzor at Fort Works Art

Exhibition Dates: September 9, 2021 – November 6, 2021. Fall Gallery Night & Opening Reception: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 6 – 9 PM. Austin Uzor is a rising talent whose moody and atmospheric works are quietly revolutionizing the potential of contemporary painting. In his first solo exhibition, post-graduate school, Uzor transforms the gallery’s entire first floor into a site-specific installation by building an immersive environment out of painting and sculpture. For New Meanings, he reimagines a new space that exists beyond the confines of the self and the different worlds that we all move around in.
Visual Arthappeningsmagazine.net

Cuban art, miniatures at Davis Art Center

Encounter II will be showing in the Grand Atrium and Carded: Miniature Masterpieces IV will be featured in the Capital Gallery at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center in August. The opening night reception takes place during Art Walk on Friday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. Encounter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy