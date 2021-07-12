Fake Basquiat and Keith Haring Works Are the Center of a New Art Forgery Scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) announced the acquisition of works by Kristen Dorsey, Ruth Miller, and Charles Edward Williams. MMA Executive Director Betsy Bradley said, “The acquisition of these three important works represents a kind of homecoming for the artists. Ruth Miller participated in the Museum’s annual Invitational exhibition in 2014 and her work is featured in our permanent exhibition New Symphony of Time. Kristen Dorsey is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation with historic homelands in the southeast to which aspects of her practice pay tribute. Charles Williams was our Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) artist in residence last year during which he developed an audio/visual project with residents of McComb. The city and region in southeastern Mississippi were settings for violence against African Americans leading up to and during the Civil Rights movement in the early 1960s. These singular works support a central pillar of our collection strategy—to broaden narratives about the state in honest dialogue with the past, present, each other, and ourselves.”