Stagecoach Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & Thomas Rhett

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stagecoach is BACK.

After canceling it, rescheduling it, canceling it again and then ultimately canceling it this year as well, it seems like California’s premiere country music festival is looking to get back to business next year.

The festival will take place Friday April 29th – Sunday May 1st at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, the same location as the two-week long Coachella Music Festival.

Announced today, Stagecoach 2022 will feature headliners Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett, as well as performances from Midland, Brandi Carlile, Marcus King, Charley Crockett, Brothers Osborne, Cody Jinks, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Cody Johnson, Flatland Cavalry, Lainey Wilson and more.

The full lineup for the three-day festival is listed below: