Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wellington Paranormal: Season One Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t have to wonder about the future of Wellington Paranormal on The CW at the moment. Season two will begin airing later this summer, on August 15th. The show’s also already been renewed for season three and season four in New Zealand but it’s unknown if The CW will air those episodes. Will Wellington Paranormal be cancelled or renewed in the United States? Stay tuned.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jemaine Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Cw#Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Turner & Hooch: Season One Viewer Votes

Who’s training who in the first season of the Turner & Hooch TV show on Disney+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Turner & Hooch is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Turner & Hooch here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Dead Pixels: Season Two Ratings

A comedy-fantasy series, Dead Pixels originates on the E4 channel in the UK so, it’s hard to know if The CW ratings really have much impact on the series’ future. Will Dead Pixels be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Airing on Sunday nights, Dead Pixels stars Alexa...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Beast Must Die: Season One Ratings

It seems that The Beast Must Die was initially envisioned as a close-ended mini-series, with a clear ending to the six-episode season. Now, a second season is in development which would revolve around Detective Strangeways and a new case. Will season two actually be made and air on BritBox (in the UK) and AMC or, will The Beast Must Die be cancelled? Stay tuned.
TV Seriessoundtrack.net

Paradise City: Season One

1. Girl Like You (Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker) 2:09. 3. how will i rest in peace if i'm buried by a highway?// (KennyHoopla) 3:38. 12. Shadow Preachers (Sleeping With Sirens & Kellin Quinn) 3:27. 13. I Don't Believe In Love (The Mavens, Lilith Czar & Starbender) 4:19. 14....
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Schmigadoon!: Season One Viewer Votes

Who will hit high notes in the first season of the Schmigadoon! TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Schmigadoon! is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Schmigadoon! here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Outer Banks: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who will end up with the treasure in the second season of the Outer Banks TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Outer Banks is cancelled or renewed for season three. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Outer Banks here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Miracle Workers: Season Three Ratings (Oregon Trail)

TBS doesn’t have many remaining original scripted series but Miracle Workers has survived and is one of the channel’s higher rated shows. How long will it stay on the air? Will Miracle Workers be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. The third season of the Miracle Workers comedy...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season Three: Release Date, Cast, and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) New Zealand duo Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi created a horror-comedy masterpiece with their movie What We Do in the Shadows, and then they turned around and did the […]
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Arthur: Cancelled; No Season 26 for PBS Animated TV Series

The sun will set on the Arthur TV series during the 2021-22 television season. It’s been revealed that PBS’ long-running educational show for kids has been cancelled after 25 years. The final episode is expected to air next year. Based on the popular Arthur Adventure childrens’ book series by Marc...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Goliath: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on Amazon Prime?

Airing on the Amazon Prime streaming service, Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, and Julie Brister. Season three guests include Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, Beau Bridges, Shamier Anderson, Julia Jones, Leslie Grossman, Graham Greene, and Illeana Douglas. The series follows Billy McBride (Thornton), the “David” of the series, who takes on the powerful Goliaths of the justice system and the world. In season three, The unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley. He comes face-to-face with a new Goliath — a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Brenneman) and their scheme to steal water, California’s most valuable resource. As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface and force him to confront his own mortality.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Sweet Tooth: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Fantasy Series

Will Gus and his mother reunite? Viewers will have a chance to find out. Netflix has renewed the Sweet Tooth fantasy drama series for a second season of eight episodes. The first season was released on June 4th and it became one of the streaming service’s most popular shows. Here’s...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Miracle Workers: Season Four? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the third season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Subtitled Oregon Trail, season three is set in 1844 in the American Old West. The story follows idealistic small-town preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe), a wanted outlaw named Benny (Buscemi), and an adventurous prairie wife, Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan). Together, they lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape. It’s can be fraught with both promise and peril.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Burden of Truth: Season Four Viewer Votes

Is Joanna in over her head in the fourth season of the Burden of Truth TV show on The CW and CBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Burden of Truth is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know season four is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Burden of Truth here.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Reservation Dogs' Is a Slice-of-Life Triumph From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi: TV Review

It’s rare to see a series that conjures up a sense of place quite as well as does FX’s new “Reservation Dogs.” The series, set in and shot in Oklahoma with a cast, set of directors and writers’ room made up entirely of Indigenous people, lets us into a world television too rarely goes. The title reservation, a rural place where the only fun is what one makes for oneself, is a place our characters are keen to escape. But it’s also a community where the incidental magic of connection lies around every corner. This show’s ambitions in its first four episodes are narrower than those of FX’s great “Atlanta,” but there’s a similar willingness to push into the crannies of the American landscape and find moments of character worth exploring.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Adult Swim News: “Rick and Morty” / Toonami Premieres For August 2021

Toonami has a bunch of syndicated premieres incoming for the month of August. On August 8th, to help celebrate the theatrical premiere of the new WarnerMedia film The Suicide Squad from James Gunn, Adult Swim is doing a marathon of the entire first season of Harley Quinn which is currently in production for a third season for HBO MAX. The marathon kicks off @ 1030 pm ET/PT and will run the rest of the evening until the first season is completed.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

AMPHIBIA Season 3 Details Revealed and Clip from the Upcoming Season and THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE

Amphibia is an incredible animated television series on Disney Channel. If you haven’t watched it, you can watch both current seasons available on Disney+. During a Comic-Con@Home panel fans got to see a brief clip from the third season that is very touching with the same charm and humor that fans can expect. In addition, it was announced that the third season would premiere on October 2 at 9:30 AM EDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with an extended-length episode! The season will also feature a 22-minute Christmas special featuring a song by Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) and the series is created and executive produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls). Guest stars for the season include Whoopi Goldberg (The View), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Kate Micucci (DuckTales), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Wallace Shawn (Young Sheldon), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Jason Ritter (Gravity Falls), Dana Davis (Craig of the Creek) and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live). This is going to be awesome!
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Three Renewal for Hulu Dramedy TV Series

Victor Salazar and his friends are headed back to Creekwood High. Hulu has renewed the Love, Victor TV series for a third season. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).
TV Seriesleagueofcomicgeeks.com

Static: Season One #2

Virgil Hawkins learns that a secret identity is a tricky thing when his high school bully gets upgraded to his super-powered archnemesis! But if he thinks the fires of Hotstreak burn hot, then he definitely isn’t ready for the white-hot anger of his parents, when they learn what he’s brought to their front door…
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Hawkeye: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Marvel Studios Series

Disney+ is getting ready to release another Marvel television series. Hawkeye will arrive on the streaming service in November with Jeremy Renner reprising his Clint Barton role from the Avenger films. He’ll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Florence Pugh is also reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy