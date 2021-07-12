Will 'Virgin River' Be Back for Season 4? Here's What We Know
Virgin River captured the hearts of Netflix viewers when the first season aired in December 2019. Loyal fans have followed the heartfelt story of nurse/midwife Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge) and Marine/bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) as they fell in love in the picturesque town of Virgin River. The couple faced their fair share of twists and heartaches, and season two left fans grappling with what the future would hold after Jack was shot and left for dead in his bar. Luckily for viewers, any question of Jack's future is resolved in the first few minutes of season three, but so many more questions arise during the dramatic 10 episodes.
