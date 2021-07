The final America’s Got Talent audition episode is airing on NBC tomorrow, and the show still has some great performers left like Gabriella Laberge. For more of what she brings to the table, why not check out the video below? Gabriella is a French-Canadian singer/violinist from Montreal, and there’s a moment early on where it looks like Simon Cowell is about to buzz her. Consider that a reminder that patience is often a virtue — she opens with a violin solo before getting further into her rendition of James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover.” It’s not a song that we’ve honestly heard covered all that much; there’s also a part of us that will forever associate this song with Michael Scott on The Office.