Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to Make Directorial Debut With Dr John Documentary

By Brian Welk
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Auerbach, one half of the rock duo The Black Keys, will make his directorial debut on a documentary film about blues icon Dr. John. The untitled documentary feature comes from RadicalMedia, which just executive produced Questlove’s directorial debut “Summer of Soul” in Hulu. And Auerbach’s film will follow the life of Mac Rebennack, known by his stage name Dr. John, a.k.a. The Night Tripper.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Dan Auerbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Keys#Dr John#American Music#Radicalmedia#Impact Artist Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dan Auerbach on ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill: ‘It Would Have All Crumbled Without Him’

The news of Dusty Hill’s death, announced Wednesday by his bandmates in ZZ Top, deeply impacted everyone from fans to fellow musicians. Not surprisingly, that list includes Dan Auerbach. It’s easy to draw a straight line from ZZ Top to the Black Keys, especially from the rawness of the group’s first few albums to the Keys’ earliest, equally stripped-down takes on the blues. “They were a blues band with their own sound,” Auerbach says, “and that’s hard to do.” But the connection between the two bands ran deep. Auerbach grew up on their iconic MTV videos, and Billy Gibbons was an...
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Mr. Soul!’ Documentary Chronicles History of ‘Black Tonight Show’

Mr. Soul!, the award-winning documentary about the public television variety show Soul!, is coming to HBO Max August 1st, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the film that captures just how influential and ahead of its time Soul! was. Produced and directed by Melissa Haizlip, the documentary chronicles how her uncle, enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, created Soul! (1968-1973) as a celebration of black music, politics, literature, dance, and poetry during a tumultuous time for black Americans. The show featured countless performances by and interviews with the era’s luminaries like James Baldwin, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Patti...
New Orleans, LAmxdwn.com

Dr. John’s Estate Says that Dan Auerbach’s Documentary on the Life of the Legendary New Orleans Musician is Unauthorized

Last week, The Black Keys’ singer Dan Auerbach announced he’s celebrating his directorial debut with his new documentary about late New Orleans’ artist Dr. John. Auerbach and the multi-instrumentalist were considered friends and collaborated a few years before Dr. John passed away because of an heart attack. Auerbach also called the music legend “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”
MoviesPaste Magazine

Comedian Julio Torres Heads to the Movies, Making Directorial Debut with A24

Julio Torres—who has charmed audiences with his 2019 comedy special My Favorite Shapes and Spanish-language HBO comedy series Los Espookys—is set to make his filmmaking debut. The comedian will not only be directing, he’ll be writing, starring and producing a film from A24, with Tilda Swinton already attached to star...
Music940wfaw.com

‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Remembered

It was 47 years ago today (July 29th, 1974) that “Mama” Cass Elliot of the Mamas & The Papas was found dead in a London apartment. Elliot, who had just performed two sold out performances at the London Palladium, died of what coroners ruled an apparent heart attack. Elliot, whose real name was Ellen Naomi Cohen, had been performing as solo act since the group began to splinter in 1968. That same year, according to legend, Crosby, Stills, & Nash performed for the first time together in her Laurel Canyon living room — and dedicated their most recent live set CSN 2012 to her. She is portrayed briefly in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie, One Upon A Time. . . In Hollywood.
MoviesBryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: 'The Penny Black' is a fascinating documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. The Penny Black (2021): I love documentaries. There’s a particular subgenre of the form that I refer to as “shaggy dog docs.” This one is based on a story told to the filmmaker by his friend, a curious guy named Will Smith. The story is this: His neighbor, a sketchy Russian thug, gave him a valuable stamp collection to hold for him, and then disappeared. And maybe that’s exactly what happened. But as this fascinating story plays out, you (and the filmmakers) begin to wonder if we might be dealing with the documentary equivalent of an unreliable narrator. I’m still not sure what I believe about the whole story. Let me know what you think!
MoviesCollider

'Rare Beasts' Trailer: Billie Piper Makes Directorial Debut With Pitch Black Comedy

Billie Piper has had one of the most fascinating career trajectories out there and now she's making her directorial debut with Rare Beasts! The trailer shows Mandy struggling with her life as a mother, career-woman, and significant other and looks amazing. Starring Piper, Leo Bill, Kerry Fox, Toby Woolf, David Thewlis, and Lily James, the film is a rare look at the modern woman and the idea of modern feminism in relation to love, motherhood, and more.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Screenwriters Colony alumnus makes directorial debut

(July 22, 2021) Chase Palmer was a struggling screenwriter with hardly any film credits to his name when he won the Tony Cox Award at the 2003 Nantucket Film Festival. It earned him a ticket to the nascent Screenwriters Colony, an all-expense-paid month-long retreat at John Johnson’s sprawling property on Almanack Pond Road. For Palmer, it was life-changing.
Newark, NJjustjaredjr.com

Rudy Mancuso To Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With 'Música,' Will Also Star

Rudy Mancuso is working on a brand new movie, which he will direct!. The YouTube star will be making his feature film directorial debut with Música for Amazon, THR reveals. Rudy will not only direct, but he’s also set to star in the movie, which he co-wrote with American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana. As if he wasn’t doing enough for the film, Rudy will bring his musical talents and also compose an original score and soundtrack!
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy