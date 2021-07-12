The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to Make Directorial Debut With Dr John Documentary
Dan Auerbach, one half of the rock duo The Black Keys, will make his directorial debut on a documentary film about blues icon Dr. John. The untitled documentary feature comes from RadicalMedia, which just executive produced Questlove’s directorial debut “Summer of Soul” in Hulu. And Auerbach’s film will follow the life of Mac Rebennack, known by his stage name Dr. John, a.k.a. The Night Tripper.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0