Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
 18 days ago
Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and her producing partner Lemons will executive produce podcast projects alongside Jason Weinberg and Steven Nossokoff of Untitled Entertainment. Specific projects or topics have not yet been announced, but the podcasts made under the deal will join other Audible Originals like Elizabeth Banks’ My Body, My Podcast and Conan O’Brien’s A Total Switch Show, which is made under O’Brien’s Team Coco banner and is performed by Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson.

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

