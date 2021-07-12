Cancel
Haitian Officials Suggest Florida-Based Doctor Plotted To Assume Presidency

 19 days ago
Andrew Trunsky

A Florida-based Haitian doctor was arrested as a “central” suspect in the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, the country’s president, officials said, adding that he may have plotted to take power himself.

Haiti’s national police chief revealed Christian Emmanuel Sanon’s arrest during a news conference reported by The New York Times Sunday, making him the third suspect with U.S. ties to be arrested. Moïse was killed last week after assassins stormed his private residence.

Léon Charles, the country’s national police chief, suggested that Sanon’s alleged plot to kill Moïse was made so that he could assume the presidency.“

He arrived by private plane in June with political objectives and contacted a private security firm to recruit the people who committed this act,” Charles said, according to the Times.

“The initial mission that was given to these assailants was to protect the individual named Emmanuel Sanon, but afterwards the mission changed,” Charles added, suggesting that Sanon was working to position himself as president.

During a raid on Sanon’s home, police found holsters, targets, ammunition and four license plates from the Dominican Republic. They also found a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) cap resembling those that the hitmen appear to have worn when they falsely identified themselves as DEA agents upon arriving at Moïse’s home.

Two Americans had already been arrested in connection with the plot, and have admitted to working as translators and plotting to kill Moïse, though they said that the original plan was to kidnap him, not kill him.

The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Tampa Bay Times

Florida men say plan was to arrest, not kill, Haiti’s president

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The operation that led to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s middle-of-the-night assassination was in the planning for at least a month, and came together during meals around Port-au-Prince and at a home where most of the men accused of the slaying were staying, several people who interviewed some of the suspects told the Miami Herald.
Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination partially caught on video

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appears to have been partially caught on camera — with the dramatic clips revealing the sound of multiple gunshots and scenes of armed men following the ambush. “DEA operation! Everybody stand down!” someone with an American accent is heard saying in English over...
Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained...
Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
They release the audio that is said to be the reason for Moisin’s widow, in which he explains the reasons for the assassination of the Haitian president | International | News

An audio message to Martin Moyes, the widow of the assassinated Haitian president Jovnell Moyes, was posted on his official Twitter account this Saturday, confirming he was “alive” and launching political news. A Haitian government spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the record, which states that Moisin’s widow was heard being...

