GRAMMY Award-Winner Steve Tyrell In Concert On Sunday, May 1

CLEARWATER, FL. – Ruth Eckerd Hall presents GRAMMY® Award-Winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell in concert on Sunday, May 1 at 1 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 am.

Steve Tyrell is the definition of a renaissance man. In his nearly five decades in the music business, he has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host.

A charming and charismatic performer, Tyrell’s warmth radiates from the stage. With a career spanning television, film, radio, and Broadway, his powerful range makes him a hit with jazz-lovers of all ages.

His breakthrough performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II helped Tyrell reinvent and re-popularize classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. His hits, The Way You Look Tonight, The Simple Life, Crush On You, and The Sunny Side of The Street, have launched millions of romances and been played at thousands of weddings, including Chelsea Clinton’s.

As an artist, all nine of his American Standards albums have achieved top-five status on Billboard’s Jazz charts. His first album, A New Standard, was amongst the best-selling jazz albums for more than five years.

Tickets priced at $35, $25 and $18 will be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall at 727.791.7400, Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 pm ONLY. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open one hour prior to show time.

