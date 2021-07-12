New Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center officially open for business
Fort Leonard Wood’s new Blood Donor Center was officially opened July 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. According to Cindy Wise, U.S. Army Health Facility Planning Agency transition manager, construction on the new, 17,000-square-foot center, located in Bldg. 759, began Sept. 1, 2019. Donors and staff here are now treated to amenities such as bedside televisions, multiple televisions in the donor area for entertainment while donating and a state-of-the-art blood processing lab.www.therolladailynews.com
Comments / 0