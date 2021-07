JIM FALLS — Eagle Valley Speedway has found a new home and is quickly getting comfortable in its new surroundings. The Jim Falls dirt track moved its weekly action to Fridays last year when the facility was able to open for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it an unopposed night of racing at a prime time. Previously the facility would host its competitions on Sundays with a brief move to Thursdays in between but has quickly found comfort kickstarting the weekend.