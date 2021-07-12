Cancel
Rihanna’s Hot Girl Summer Look Includes A Shearling Jacket — Paired With A Bustier

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot girl summer is well underway, but Rihanna’s latest looks are already giving us a sneak peek at hot girl fall. Despite the simmering New York heat this weekend, the “Love On The Brain” singer stepped out to work on an upcoming music video (no word yet on whose video it is!) with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, donning a cold weather-ready outfit.

