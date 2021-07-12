Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Google’s Sundar Pichai says he is ‘jealous’ of Jeff Bezos rocket trip as billionaire space race continues

By Andrew Griffin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyXmu_0auVnUh100

Google ’s Sundar Pichai says he is “jealous” of Jeff Bezos ’s rocket flight, as the new billionaire space race continues.

Mr Bezos is set to go to space on 20 July, on board a spacecraft made by his own private space company, Blue Origin.

His journey will come days after Richard Branson’s trip on his Virgin Galactic spaceplane, which carried him up to the edge of space. Mr Branson announced his trip after Mr Bezos’s, but came before the Amazon founder will actually make the journey.

While the two billionaires have been friendly around the race – Mr Bezos congratulated Mr Branson, and the latter has denied that there is any kind of race between the two – their companies have been more forward in promoting the competition between the two .

Now Mr Pichai, Google’s chief executive, said he feels a little jealous of Mr Bezos’ trip into space.

Asked in an interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan how he felt about the trip, he said he would have liked to take in the view.

“Well, I’m jealous, a bit,” he said . “I would love to look at birds from space.”

Unlike many other technology companies and their chief executives, Google and Mr Pichai do not have any immediate plans to go to space. Google has focused on the upper atmosphere – its Loon internet project was supposed to float giant balloons in the air, broadcasting internet to the people below, but was abandoned at the start of this year – and has helped with space projects, but is not launching its own rockets.

As such, it stands in contrast with not only Mr Bezos and Mr Branson but also Elon Musk, whose SpaceX is arguably the most successful so far of the private space companies launched by technology bosses and billionaires.

While Mr Musk has suggested that he could one day live on Mars, he has no concrete plans to travel on board one of his own SpaceX flights, even though the company has taken humans further into space and more often than its competitors.

Mr Musk is however one of the many people who has a ticket on board one of Virgin Galactic’s flights, the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. It is unclear where in the long queue he is, or when he bought his ticket, which were selling for $250,000 before the company paused sales.

Also in contrast with Mr Bezos, Mr Branson and Mr Musk, Mr Pichai is not the founder of the company he runs and is probably worth less than both of the spacefaring chief executives.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

196K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Billionaires#Blue Origin#Spacex#Virgin Galactic#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
BBC
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
Fortune

Jeff Bezos’s net worth falls by $13.5 billion as Amazon shares sink

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jeff Bezos might have stepped down as CEO of Amazon, but his fortune is still directly tied to the company. Bezos’s net worth fell $13.5 billion after the retailer posted earnings Thursday afternoon that fell...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

Jeff Bezos stunned by the Earth, its beauty, but also its fragility

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, went into space and returned Tuesday morning after a supersonic journey aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Joining the billionaire were Bezos’s brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, 82-year-old pilot and one of the women from “Mercury 13”; and an 18-year-old high school graduate named Oliver Daemen. This last Blue Origin first customer saw his father, an investor, buy him the ticket. Jeff Bezos said the “deepest” aspect of his brief space trip was the spectacular view he got from Earth; a planet that left him stunned by its “beauty” and its “fragility”.
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

Jeff Bezos Offers $ 2 Billion To NASA In Open Letter

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space company Blue Origin , sent an open letter to Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator. In this it offers to cover billions of dollars so that they can reach the budget in the short term. In April, NASA selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to build...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
Aerospace & Defensewcn247.com

Bezos loses appeal of NASA's plans to use Musk moon lander

Jeff Bezos has lost his appeal of NASA's contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to build its new moon lander. The Government Accountability Office Friday ruled that NASA's award of the $2.9 billion contract to just SpaceX was legal and proper. SpaceX, which has a more established track record, also had a significantly lower bid than Bezos' Blue Origin and a third firm, Dynetics. Blue Origin still holds out hope that NASA will change its mind or Congress will require it to give two contracts for the job even though the space agency says it doesn't have the money.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

U.S. Watchdog Rejects Blue Origin Protest Over NASA Lunar Contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog on Friday sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting a protest filed by Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. The companies had challenged the $2.9 billion award to Elon Musk's SpaceX for the lander, arguing NASA...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Independent

Jeff Bezos loses bid to block Nasa SpaceX deal

Jeff Bezos lost his bid to block a $2.9 billion NASA award to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for a landing system to return astronauts to the moon. The billionaire’s space company, Blue Origin, lodged a 50-page protest of the decision with federal auditors at the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The company argued that NASA misjudged Blue Origin’s proposal in the three-way competition to build the new Moon lander, which also involved a bid from the Alabama-based defence firm Dynetics.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk says Apple’s App Store fees are a ‘global tax on the internet’ and sides with Fortnite developer Epic

Apple’s App Store fees are akin to a “global tax on the internet,” according to Tesla boss Elon Musk.Mr Musk suggested that he backs Fortnite developer Epic in the ongoing feud between the two companies over the fees they take from App Store purchases.“Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet,” Mr Musk wrote in the tweet. “Epic is right.”Apple and Epic – as well as some other developers – have been locked in a public feud for more than a year over the App Store rules. Epic argues that they are anticompetitive and should...
Aerospace & Defensekentlive.news

Elon Musk shoots down Jeff Bezos over Nasa moon landing

The US federal government has rejected an appeal by billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to get in on Nasa’s plans to return astronauts to the moon by using rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Nasa in April awarded the 2.9 billion dollar (£2 billion) contract for a lunar lander to the more...
BusinessBBC

Elon Musk: 'I don't want to be CEO of anything'

Tesla doesn't have a press office. Its CEO, Elon Musk, says the company doesn't need one. Instead, in a similar way to Donald Trump, he uses Twitter rather than press releases to communicate. And on Friday, he was in full Elon Musk tweet mode. A new book is coming out...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Vice

Jeff Bezos Fails in Fight for Moon Lander Contract

A months-long effort by Jeff Bezos to secure a Moon lander contact for his company, Blue Origin, ended in failure on Friday, after the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) ruled that the coveted contract would remain solely with SpaceX, a company founded and headed by Elon Musk. The latest saga...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

For Jeff Bezos, that’s not true.

Yesterday, Sunday, July 11, 2021, was marked by the return of British billionaire Richard Branson’s space travel. The latter had successfully completed a trip aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft, designed by his company Virgin Galactic. Its main function was to test and evaluate the travel experience to which future customers will be entitled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy