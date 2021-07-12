13 Executive Coaches Share Their Best Advice and How the Pandemic Has Impacted Their Coaching Practice

Serenity is an ever-elusive concept for many of us. It’s a word we may hear often from other people and those giving us advice, but to truly achieve it is another thing entirely. Life is hard and sometimes the only goal is to survive the day-to-day, let alone contemplate any kind of serenity. Maybe we have been too busy in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives to even consider it an option. Maybe circumstances outside of our control have left us unable to find our footing. Whatever the reason, taking the time for ourselves is vital to ensuring we are being our best selves in both the present and future.