NEWS – Do you stuff all of your EDC gear into your pockets? When that collection includes a flashlight, a pen, a wallet, a multi-tool, a knife, and your keys, cramming all of those items into your pockets will not only make you feel pretty lumpy, but it’s just not convenient. A better idea is a leather or canvas organizer pouch from Viperade that is designed to easily hold and organize your EDC items to either wear on your belt, shoulder, or stow in a gear bag. The Viperade pouches shown above and below are just two of the many styles that are available on their site and on their Amazon store at very affordable prices. Go check them out.