2021 MLB Draft: Day 2 open thread

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, MLB began its annual MLB Draft and for the first time it was held in July as part of the All-Star Game festivities and in another first, it was open to the public. The MLB Draft has come a long way since it was held as a conference call, which happened as recently as 2006.

