2021 MLB Draft: Day 2 open thread

Today’s Superhero is one of the more positive stories that has come out of the 2021 season. Rafael Ortega is a player who I was completely unfamiliar with prior to this season. He got looks in 2012 with the Rockies, 2016 with the Angels, 2018 with the Marlins and 2019 with the Braves. But my memory does not deceive me, nowhere in that time did he ever face the Cubs. Back in 2016 at the age of 25, Rafael got 202 plate appearances with the Angels and put up just a .575 OPS. That has been his longest stretch of MLB time in his career. So far this year with the Cubs, he has put up a .770 OPS in 101 plate appearances for the Cubs. That’s good for a 107 wRC+. He’s producing positive value that’s been good for .3 WAR. As WAR is a counting stat, it does benefit from volume. We of course can’t infer that he’d put up the same quality of numbers of we multiply out his stats, but if you did multiply that out four or three or four times for the plate appearances of a typical fourth outfielder, you can see where he’s produced some positive value and could be a useful piece utilized properly.