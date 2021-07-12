Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Miami Gardens, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Medley, West Little River, Gladeview, Pinewood and Westview. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
State
Florida State
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
Doral, FL
City
Miami Shores, FL
City
Pinewood, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
North Miami, FL
City
Westview, FL
City
El Portal, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Opa-locka, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy