Okeechobee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okeechobee; Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OKEECHOBEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 1254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Drum, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Drum.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

