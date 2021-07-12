Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY 2021 Local Solicitation

The Sheriff’s Office will seek funding in this program to obtain the equipment necessary to increase its ability for traffic enforcement and data collection regarding traffic violations. Speeding is a major factor in traffic deaths and injuries. The role of speeding in crashes is described in terms of its effect on the driver, the vehicle, and the road. Excessive speeding reduces the amount of time the driver has to react in a dangerous situation to avoid a crash, increases vehicle stopping distance, and reduces the ability of road safety structures (such as guardrails, impact attenuators, crash cushions, median dividers, and concrete barriers) to protect vehicle occupants in a crash. The enforcement of traffic-related laws and ordinances serves a vital role in any law enforcement agency.