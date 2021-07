The Marías Join the Beyhive: María Zardoya and Josh Conway of L.A. alt-pop band the Marías told us about their Coachella experience. María Zardoya: I have a couple. The first one that I experienced in my life that is one for the books was a Don Omar concert — he’s a reggaeton artist. I was 15 or 16 and I had saved enough money from working at this retail job to get my brother and I V.I.P tickets. Right before Don Omar came on, they were doing a dance contest in front of thousands of people, and obviously I raised my hand. So they picked me to be a part of this dance competition, and I did a little dance, did a back handspring and some splits (I was in gymnastics), and ended up winning. It was really cool.