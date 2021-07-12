Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WFT will not be Warriors

wina.com
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (WINA) – As the NFL’s Washington Football Team looks at other nicknames to replace the one dropped last year, the team president in a new brief says the new name will not be “Warriors”. In a brief he calls “Moving Forward”, team President Jason Wright eliminates a popular notion of the nickname “Warriors” as “a harmless transition that does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation”. But Wright continues, “Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes.”

wina.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#American Football#Wft#Wina#Washington Football Team#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Stephon Wright enters transfer portal

One of the top recruits of the Herm Edwards and Antonio Pierce is moving on. On Thursday, Arizona State defensive lineman Stephon Wright entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wright only played six games in his two seasons in Tempe. He recorded only one tackle in that time. Injuries limited Wright to four games in 2019 and two contest last season as he has had surgeries on both of his shoulders since coming into the program.
NFLWJLA

To vaccinate or not: WFT rates below 50% for vaccination rate, bottom of NFL

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — As the nation’s COVID-19 numbers are rising, and the vaccination rates reaching a plateau, a new report surfaced that the Washington Football Team vaccination rate among players remains below 50%. The Associated Press and the Washington Post reported that Washington is one of four teams with...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ron Rivera pleads with WFT anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated

Cancer survivor Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Football Team, is confounded by the anti-vaccination sentiment in his team's league-low vaccination numbers. Rivera, who is immunocompromised after a battle with cancer in 2020, didn't mask his frustration with players on the Washington Football Team for dragging their feet in seeking COVID-19 immunizations.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Rumors: Logan Thomas, WFT Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

The Washington Football Team and tight end Logan Thomas reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the agreement but no terms were disclosed. Thomas, who starred at quarterback during his time at Virginia Tech, broke out after converting to tight end. He recorded 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.
NFLaudacy.com

Contract details for Logan Thomas' new three-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football Team has locked up its second veteran presence in as many days, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with tight end Logan Thomas. Per The Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Thomas' new deal is worth approx. $24 million over three years, which works out to a little over $8 million in average annual value. She also reports the deal includes $10.3 million in guaranteed money.
NFLNBC Sports

WFT to host fans at FedEx Field for 'Friday Night Football'

The Washington Football Team is hosting upward of 25,000 fans, free of charge, on August 6 at FedEx Field for the team's 'Friday Night Football' practice event. The first 20,000 fans to claim their tickets will have the opportunity to sit in the lower bowl of the stadium and watch Washington practice. An additional 5,000 club level tickets are offered to season ticket members, suite holders, sponsors and other guests invited by the team.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

NFC East Playoff Teams? Both Cowboys & WFT, Says Cowherd

OXNARD - The fact that a repeat champion in the NFC East simply doesn't happen is not a good enough reason to pick the Dallas Cowboys to overcome the defending champs from Washington in 2021. But it is certainly possible that my guy FS1 host Colin Cowherd is right about...
NFLNBC Sports

WFT Burning Questions: Can Gibson meet the CMC comparisons?

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. Next up: running back. Will Antonio Gibson be able to live up to the lofty expectations?. Before he ever played a snap of...
NFLNBC Sports

WFT Burning Questions: What impact will St-Juste have?

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. Next up: cornerback. What impact will cornerback Benjamin St-Juste have as a rookie?. On Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington...
NFLYardbarker

Which WFT Players Would Be Protected In An NFL Expansion Draft?

For the Washington Football Team, it's time to take the next step. One year after going 7-9 to win the NFC East, things become tougher. The conference is tighter and teams are looking stronger. Will the lack of an established quarterback in the system hurt Ron Rivera's squad for this...
NFLNBC12

Rivera frustrated with WFT lagging vaccination rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the eve of training camp kicking off in full force, much of the discussion during Ron Rivera’s news conference wasn’t centered on football. The Washington Football Team’s head coach did not hold back when asked about his squad’s coronavirus vaccination rate, which ranks among the lowest in the NFL, according to the AP.
NFLNBC Sports

WFT Burning Questions: Which WRs make the final roster?

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. Next up: wide receiver. Which wide receivers will make the team? Which won't?. One of the most intriguing positional battles to watch for...
NBANBC Sports

In The Loop: Bucks win title, WFT's Schweitzer ready for '21

First up in our look around the sports world, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA Championship in 50 years on Tuesday. Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks with an iconic performance in the 105-98 Game 6 win over the Phoenix Suns. So...
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees WFT as 'best situation' of his NFL career

If Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL career was jotted down on a résumé, it would certainly require two pages. The quarterback's newest gig, though, is standing out compared to his eight previous stops — in a very positive way, fortunately. "This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy