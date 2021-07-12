Cancel
Mississippi investigators seek shooters who fired gun at another car on Interstate 20

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 19 days ago
Mississippi law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects who they say fired multiple gunshots into a car traveling on a stretch of Interstate 20.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday in Newton County, near the Lake community.

A white 2007-2009 Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille was traveling west on Interstate 20, investigators say, when people inside the Toyota began firing at another vehicle.

Investigators said the Camry appeared to be occupied by two Black males, but no other description of the vehicle or the suspects was provided.

If you have information about the shooting, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or the Mississippi Highway Patrol by calling 601-512-0508.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

