Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Amtrak plan to replace dozens of aging trains: cost $7.3B

By Tom Krisher/The Associated Press
Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Detroit) — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress. Amtrak said Wednesday that under the contract with German manufacturer Siemens AG, some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. The new trains will replace Amfleet, Metroliner and state-owned equipment starting in 2024.

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Passenger Trains#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Siemens Ag#Congress#German#Siemens Ag#Usb#Wifi#Pennsylvanian#French#Alstom#Acela Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Rail Roundup: Train crews, shippers’ views, shareholders choose

An arbitrator has determined that the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union-Transportation Division (SMART-TD) must resume negotiations over train crew size and staffing, according to the National Railway Labor Conference (NRLC), a group that represents the freight railroads. The arbitrator determined that standard moratorium language in...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

A Genius Plan for Amtrak

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that seems likely to pass the Senate contains $66 billion for intercity rail, which is pretty damn close to the $80 billion President Joe Biden asked for in April. The White House calls it “the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak 50 years ago.”
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

Highways, ports get $2B boost in Biden infrastructure deal

A bipartisan group of senators negotiating with President Joe Biden boosted new funding for highway and port infrastructure each by $1 billion from an initial framework announced in June, according to a new fact sheet released by the White House. The “Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal” announced on Wednesday increases new funds...
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Amtrak service returns to four trains a day

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner line has returned to its normal schedule of two round-trip trains a day. The service was cut to one round trip a day in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday, over a year later, Amtrak brought back the second round-trip train. This means the train will now stop in Washington four times a day, twice while traveling eastbound toward St. Louis and twice while traveling westbound toward Kansas City.
Vermont StateWRGB

Amtrak and VTRANS announce train service will continue in Vermont

VERMONT (WRGB) — Amtrak and VTRANS have announced train service will continue in Vermont on Monday. In celebration of the restoration, customers can take advantage of $1 fares are being offered for travel within Vermont on its first day of service. Celebratory events will also kick off with local dignitaries...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Amtrak unveils plans for passenger service between Phoenix, Tucson

PHOENIX – Passenger rail service between Phoenix and Tucson could be available multiple times a day in the near future under Amtrak’s expansion proposal. With support from mayors of 11 Arizona cities, including six in the Valley, Amtrak said Tuesday in a virtual roundtable it wants to line up a three-times-daily roundtrip that could begin service in as little as three years.
Presidential Electionfordauthority.com

Biden Admin Wants Big 3 To Target 40 Percent EV sales in U.S. By 2030

President Joe Biden has been clear about his intentions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a number of ways, meeting with automakers to discuss ways to achieve that goal, which Ford and others have thus far been receptive to. Biden has also reinstated California’s emissions authority and promoted consumer rebates for EVs, though his administration has stopped short of endorsing an end date for the sale of ICE-powered vehicles in the U.S. Electric vehicles clearly play a big role in Biden’s plans, however, which is why he reportedly wants Detroit automakers to back a goal of EV sales totaling 40 percent of all new vehicle sales by 2030, according to a new report from Reuters.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Amtrak plan would include stations in Queen Creek, Phoenix, Tempe, Goodyear

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Amtrak is giving Arizona commuters a glimpse at its proposed passenger service connecting Phoenix and Tucson. Early plans call for 10 stations from Tucson through Phoenix to Buckeye, and then Yuma. Tucson. Marana. Coolidge. Queen Creek. Tempe. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix Downtown. Goodyear-Avondale. Buckeye. Yuma.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Automakers to join Biden in 40 percent electric vehicle pledge: report

Three major automakers will reportedly join President Biden in a promise to make 40 percent of car sales electric by 2030. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which was previously known as Fiat Chrysler, will offer support for a shift to electric vehicles making up 40 to 50 percent of their new car sales.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

Transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

(Harrisburg) — A transportation funding commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to find ways to end Pennsylvania’s reliance on its gas tax will issue a $15.6 billion package of recommendations, which lean heavily on shifting to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that numerous states are exploring. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission...
Phoenix, AZpinalcentral.com

Planned Tucson-to-Phoenix route on track, says AmTrak

CASA GRANDE -- AmTrak officials and southern Arizona leaders joined Tuesday to formally announce their proposal to link the cities of the Sun Corridor by rail for the first time in over 20 years. “As we celebrate 50 years, we look to the future,” said AmTrak President Stephen Gardner. “Our...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Amtrak trains make a return in Vermont

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — First it was buses and airplanes – now, Amtrak trains are making a comeback in Vermont after a pandemic hiatus. For only today, tickets are $1, in honor of the two passenger trains, the Vermonter, and the Ethan Allen Express, making a return. The trains...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Zorn supports $1.6B transportation infrastructure plan

LANSING — Sen. Dale Zorn on Thursday voted to invest $1.6 billion in federal recovery funding to repair Michigan bridges listed in severe condition, support local roads and enhance safety at rail crossings in the state. “We owe it to the people of Michigan to wisely use our state’s federal...
Politicsmadison

U.S. Market Should Be 40% EVs in 2030: Biden

President Joe Biden is seeking a voluntary pledge from auto manufacturers that would see EVs make up 40% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. The plan is expected to be announced as early as next week, according to a report by the Reuter’s news service. It would come as part of a broader push by the White House to tighten vehicle fuel economy and emissions standards, reversing a rollback enacted during the Trump Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy