Amtrak plan to replace dozens of aging trains: cost $7.3B

President Joe Biden has been clear about his intentions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a number of ways, meeting with automakers to discuss ways to achieve that goal, which Ford and others have thus far been receptive to. Biden has also reinstated California’s emissions authority and promoted consumer rebates for EVs, though his administration has stopped short of endorsing an end date for the sale of ICE-powered vehicles in the U.S. Electric vehicles clearly play a big role in Biden’s plans, however, which is why he reportedly wants Detroit automakers to back a goal of EV sales totaling 40 percent of all new vehicle sales by 2030, according to a new report from Reuters.