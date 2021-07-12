Cancel
Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters present 12th Quilts of Past & Present show

Tahlequah Daily Press
 19 days ago

Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters will present their 12th Quilts of Past & Present Quilt Show, Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The quilt show features beautiful quilts made by local quilters. It will feature vendors, door prizes, and demonstrations. Lunch...

