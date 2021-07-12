Blackgum Harvestime Church Sewing Sisters present 12th Quilts of Past & Present show

THOMASVILLE — Last Sunday, the Partners in Health and Wholeness (PHW) program of the North Carolina Council of Churches presented the inaugural 2021 Willona Stallings Award for Excellence in Community Innovation to Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship, Inc. (CFCF) and their health lead, Miranda Lashion Bolton, during worship service in Thomasville. Willona Stallings was the first director of PHW and it was her vision that led to its launch in 2009 as a flagship program of the North Carolina Council of Churches. This award is designed to recognize a PHW faith community and their health lead who has been instrumental in spearheading a new and innovative project, program, or initiative that addresses an important health need in their broader community. Bolton and Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship were nominated because of the creative and impactful work they have committed to, to help their community live happier, healthier lives. Specifically, their multi-platform media campaign, “Get the Shot!” launched to educate their community, particularly Black and Brown individuals, about the COVID-19 vaccine, which was a successful advocacy effort that occurred in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign provided factual, straight-to-the-point messaging from authentic voices concerning vaccine availability, accountability and affordability.