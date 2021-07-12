Federal agents find meth hidden inside peanuts bound for Texas

Late last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found an unusual surprise inside a shipment of peanuts found in Memphis – methamphetamine.

Agents at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a shipment manifested as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.” The shipment was going from Mexico to east Texas.

An x-ray revealed suspicious anomalies within the shipment. It was opened and found to contain bags of peanuts and other food preparation materials. CBPOs cracked open the peanuts and a white crystal substance was found concealed in the shells. A sample of the white crystal substance was tested and came back as Methamphetamine.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 489 grams and is being held by CBP while awaiting destruction. “If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose and a danger to those around the user.”

This seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. This Field Office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.