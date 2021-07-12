Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Federal agents find meth hidden inside peanuts bound for Texas

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9dc6_0auVl1M100

Late last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found an unusual surprise inside a shipment of peanuts found in Memphis – methamphetamine.

Agents at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a shipment manifested as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN.” The shipment was going from Mexico to east Texas.

An x-ray revealed suspicious anomalies within the shipment. It was opened and found to contain bags of peanuts and other food preparation materials. CBPOs cracked open the peanuts and a white crystal substance was found concealed in the shells. A sample of the white crystal substance was tested and came back as Methamphetamine.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 489 grams and is being held by CBP while awaiting destruction. “If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose and a danger to those around the user.”

This seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. This Field Office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Comments / 1

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Roasted Peanuts#Smuggling#Area Port#Cbp#New Orleans Field Office#This Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with being intoxicated and shooting at Arkansas deputies

No injuries were reported following two shootings this week involving Arkansas State troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40, according to state police. On Thursday, Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist exchanged gunfire near Conway after the man, whose name was not released, sped away from an attempted traffic stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley, then being arrested.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man the first to brew, bottle unique tea in US

It’s called mugicha in Japan, boricha in Korea, and damaicha in China, but a Jackson businessman calls the Asian grain-based tea opportunity. “We’re the only U.S.-based company brewing and bottling barley tea,” said Chat Phillips, owner of Inaka Tea Company. “It has a lot of that coffee-like flavor, but not as bitter or strong. I describe it as almost between a tea and a coffee.”
Jackson, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Central Mississippi ambulance company reports 10 times more COVID-19 calls than in April and May

An ambulance company in Central Mississippi says it has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 ambulance calls in recent weeks. WAPT in Jackson reports that a spokesman with American Medical Response said that the company has transferred nearly 10 times as many confirmed COVID patients compared to April in May when AMR transported the lowest number of COVID patients since the first days of the pandemic.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi ‘exploding’ with Delta variant coronavirus, key doctor says, as new cases continue to skyrocket

Mississippi is “exploding” with the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus case, a key state health leader said Friday as the state released the latest data showing new cases continue to climb at a staggering rate. “Delta variant is exploding in Mississippi @tatereeves,” Hattiesburg pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

$12,000 in cash, crack cocaine, weapons seized, two arrested in Mississippi drug operation

More than $12,000, crack cocaine, weapons and vehicles were seized Monday in a search warrant of a Mississippi residence. Members of the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg and Carrie Graves, 33, of Forrest County, individuals on a variety of felony charges when members of the enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence on North Haven Drive in Hattiesburg.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘Unsustainable’ situation as coronavirus hospitalizations ‘skyrocketing’ in Mississippi; pace of new cases accelerates

A “skyrocketing” number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients has Mississippi’s health care system bracing for additional pressure, and with new cases growing rapidly, the hospital situation is likely to get worse soon, health officials said Thursday. Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported that through Wednesday more than 800 people were...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Multiple county search for “armed and dangerous” murder suspect ends with arrest at Mississippi state park

A Mississippi man described as being “armed and dangerous” has been taken into custody and in arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death. Lee County Sheriff Office deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens captured Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton, at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 28) at Tombigbee State Park.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to using excessive force during traffic stop arrest

A former officer with the Meridian Police Department has pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest. According to court documents and statements made in court, Daniel Starks of Meridian shoved the victim twice as he was getting handcuffed by another officer and then unlawfully used his taser against the victim, even though the victim was compliant and handcuffed. As a result of the tasing, the victim immediately fell to the ground and groaned in pain, his hands restrained behind his back and unable to break his fall. While the victim was still on the ground, Starks pointed the taser at him and demanded that he stand up or else he would be tased again.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers. Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy