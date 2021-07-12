Bette Bauer

Bette Lou Bauer, 92, of Eau Claire died on July 4, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire. Bette was born on February 27, 1929, in Ladysmith to Robert and Elsie Beaumont. Bette graduated from Wausau High School in 1947 and married the love of her life, Donald “Bud” Bauer, on June 8, 1948. The two were married for nearly 62 years until Bud’s passing in June of 2010. Bette and Bud began their life together in Menomonie where their first son, Michael, was born in 1949. They later moved to Platteville where son Gary (1953) was born and then Spencer where Daniel (1957) was born.